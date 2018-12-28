Edmonton Oilers down but Hitchcock sees signs of life

Despite having lost four games in a row, Edmonton Oilers head coach Ken Hitchcock feels there were positive signs in Thursday’s 4-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

The Oilers controlled the final two periods of the game but couldn’t claw back from a 4-1 first-period deficit.

“Winning hockey is controlling the middle of the ice,”Hitchcock said after Friday’s practice. “If you control inside the dots for 200 feet, offensively and defensively, you win the game. We were doing that, and we’ve got away from it. We’ve chased contact. We’ve got impatient.

“I saw some things in the second and third period that allowed us to have some growth.”

The Oilers will host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday afternoon. Oilers defenceman Kris Russell could return after missing the last six games with an injury. However, winger Alex Chiasson is out after taking a shot to the knee against the Canucks.

“Chiasson has gone for an MRI to rule out any problem there. He was sore today and for sure won’t play tomorrow,” Hitchcock said.

Later in the day, Chiasson was place on injured reserve and Kailer Yamamoto was recalled from the American Hockey League.

The Oilers will get Jujhar Khaira back from a two-game suspension. He cross-checked St. Louis defenceman Vince Dunn in the head on Dec. 18.

“I don’t think of myself as a dirty player at all, but when something happens, it’s self-defence,” Khaira said.

The Oilers have placed winger Valentin Zykov on waivers.

