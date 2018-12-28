Man charged with impaired driving, cocaine possession after collision in Clearview Township

A man has been charged after a collision in Clearview Township, police say.

According to Huronia West OPP, on Thursday at around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to investigate a collision on County Road 7 and the 27th and 28th sideroads.

Police say during the investigation it was determined the driver was allegedly impaired. Officers say he was arrested and transported to the Huronia West detachment for further testing.

According to police, 40-year-old Christos Trakas from Toronto has been charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration 80 milligrams plus, and possession of cocaine.

As a result, police say the man’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Police say he is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood on Jan. 22.