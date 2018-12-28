Crime
December 28, 2018 1:59 pm
Updated: December 28, 2018 2:01 pm

Penetanguishene man charged with impaired driving after RIDE stop in Midland: police

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say a man from Penetanguishene has been charged after a RIDE stop in Midland.

A man from Penetanguishene has been charged with impaired driving after a RIDE check stop in Midland, police say.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Dec. 13 at around 9:20 p.m., a driver was stopped at a RIDE check on Fuller Avenue and Brunelle Side Road.

Police say officers began a drinking-and-driving investigation and as a result, charged 43-year-old Dan Robitaille from Penetanguishene with driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood and driving while ability impaired by alcohol.

Officers say his licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was towed and seized for seven days.

According to police, Robitaille was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Midland on Jan. 3.

