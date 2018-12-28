Winnipeg woman snaps, rips side view mirror off SUV at Saskatoon drive-thru

A Winnipeg woman who snapped at a Saskatoon drive-thru on Dec. 26 is facing charges.
The woman was at a drive-thru on 8th Street East at Cumberland Avenue when an SUV cut in front of her.
READ MORE: Impaired driving SGI’s traffic focus to start 2019
Police said the woman made verbal threats and ripped a side view mirror off the SUV.
“She explained to us she was in a stressful state of mind and said that she kind of snapped and lost her temper,” Saskatoon police spokesperson Alyson Edwards said.
“That was the extent of what happened. Thankfully no one was hurt, but it’s something that is concerning to us.”
The woman has been charged with mischief and uttering threats.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.