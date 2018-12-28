Winnipeg woman snaps, rips side view mirror off SUV at Saskatoon drive-thru

A Winnipeg woman who snapped at a Saskatoon drive-thru on Dec. 26 is facing charges.

The woman was at a drive-thru on 8th Street East at Cumberland Avenue when an SUV cut in front of her.

Police said the woman made verbal threats and ripped a side view mirror off the SUV.

“She explained to us she was in a stressful state of mind and said that she kind of snapped and lost her temper,” Saskatoon police spokesperson Alyson Edwards said.

“That was the extent of what happened. Thankfully no one was hurt, but it’s something that is concerning to us.”

#holidaystress has a Winnipeg woman facing charges. She told @SaskatoonPolice she snapped yesterday. She ripped the side view mirror off an SUV that cut in at an 8th Street drive thru. #yxe #peace on earth pic.twitter.com/yHhYgK10Uz — Saskatoon Police (@SaskatoonPolice) December 27, 2018

The woman has been charged with mischief and uttering threats.