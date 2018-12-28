Shots fired at home in Leask, Sask.

Police have three people in custody after shots were fired at a home in Leask, Sask.

Blaine Lake RCMP said they were called to the residence in the community early Wednesday morning for a report of a home invasion with shots fired.

Three adults and a toddler who were in the home were not injured, RCMP said.

Police said the suspects were located a short time later and arrested after a high-risk traffic stop involving members of the Spiritwood RCMP detachment.

Two men and a youth are facing a number of charges, including several firearms-related offences.

They remain in custody and are scheduled to appear Dec. 31 in Saskatoon provincial court.

RCMP said the investigation remains active and are asking anyone with information to contact their nearest police service or RCMP detachment, or to leave a tip with Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Leask is roughly 105 kilometres north of Saskatoon.