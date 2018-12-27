Man charged after police seize unknown substance, turns out to be fentanyl

A man faces drug charges more than two months after a routine traffic stop in Brant County.

OPP stopped a car in St. George on Oct. 5 and found some marijuana and other substances believed to be drugs.

Health Canada officials tested the substances and confirmed it was 17 grams of fentanyl.

Brenden Murphy, 40, of Cambridge has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He will appear in a Brantford court at a later date.

Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin.

“To put the impact of this seizure on public safety into context, 17g of fentanyl is enough quantity of this drug to provide a lethal dose to 68,000 people,” said Insp. Lisa Anderson, Brant County detachment commander.

“Focusing on harm reduction, those who participate in the purchase of illicit drugs, must be aware of the presence of fentanyl in our community and the risks they are taking when purchasing illicit drugs. Public safety and awareness must be a priority for everyone when it comes to fentanyl in our communities.”