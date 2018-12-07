Canada
Hamilton police seize $220K in drugs from mountain residence

Hamilton Police
An investigation by Hamilton police has led to the seizure of $220,000 worth of illicit drugs including fentanyl.

A search warrant was carried out at a home on the mountain on Dec. 6.

Police say 300 grams of cocaine were located, as well as 651 grams of fentanyl and heroin.

A semi-automatic rifle and ammunition were also seized.

Two men, ages 19 and 30, have been arrested and face numerous drugs and weapons-related charges.

