Stolen shotgun and drugs seized from east Hamilton home: police

An investigation into drug trafficking in the east end of Hamilton has resulted in two arrests and the seizure of a stolen shotgun.

Hamilton Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Thursday. They say they seized illegal drugs, a 12-gauge shotgun and other evidence to support drug trafficking.

The investigation revealed the shotgun was reported stolen from a community near James Bay.

The two occupants of the residence, a 33-year-old man and 57-year-old woman, were taken into custody on numerous charges.

HPS recovers stolen firearm, drugs & cash from a #HamOnt residence after executing a search warrant. Tyler Saresky (33 yrs) & a Hamilton woman (57 yrs) face several charges. https://t.co/ECm2Hgcsix pic.twitter.com/JvpDtLJqmG — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 23, 2018