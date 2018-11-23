Stolen shotgun and drugs seized from east Hamilton home: police

Canada
Police have arrested two Hamilton residents after an investigation into drug trafficking in the east end of the city.

An investigation into drug trafficking in the east end of Hamilton has resulted in two arrests and the seizure of a stolen shotgun.

Hamilton Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Thursday. They say they seized illegal drugs, a 12-gauge shotgun and other evidence to support drug trafficking.

The investigation revealed the shotgun was reported stolen from a community near James Bay.

The two occupants of the residence, a 33-year-old man and 57-year-old woman, were taken into custody on numerous charges.
