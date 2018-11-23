Stolen shotgun and drugs seized from east Hamilton home: police

An investigation into drug trafficking in the east end of Hamilton has resulted in two arrests and the seizure of a stolen shotgun.
Hamilton Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Thursday. They say they seized illegal drugs, a 12-gauge shotgun and other evidence to support drug trafficking.
The investigation revealed the shotgun was reported stolen from a community near James Bay.
The two occupants of the residence, a 33-year-old man and 57-year-old woman, were taken into custody on numerous charges.
