Stelco layoff legal challenge timeline is in ‘days,’ Joly says

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7 comments

  1. Anonymous
    October 16, 2026 at 3:11 pm

    Carney never helped anyone but his own ilk.

  2. Anonymous
    October 16, 2026 at 3:05 pm

    Investment by other countries is now a warning to Canadians. Carney was willing to help out companies during this insane tariff from Trump but Trump administration couldn’t care less about the people and that is well known with how the Americans are currently being treated in the US by tyrant Trump. Trump only cares about himself, his family and elite friends profiting off the backs of hard working Americans. Time for Canada to take back US investments and enable us to continue with trade with allies vs the US who now treats us as enemies.

  3. Sandra
    October 16, 2026 at 3:01 pm

    Steel workers are getting railroaded. Meanwhile, the government is opening a pathway for high-earning jobs to be filled quickly with foreign workers. Employers will no longer have to prove they searched and couldn’t find a Canadian to fill the position.

  4. Try This
    October 16, 2026 at 3:00 pm

    There is no law to apply the full force of. This is a civil matter. And those can take years to resolve in the courts.
    Unless it was part of the contract, with agreed penalties, there can be no penalties applied.
    This is what happens when we put clueless people in charge. As Yeah pointed out, in the long run, the Liberals might win optically, but Canada would lose any potential investor. Very scary. BTW: How many jobs were lost when Zellers was forced to close when US Walmart was allowed in?

  5. george
    October 16, 2026 at 2:35 pm

    Buy cheap Chinese steel and resell, no one noticed, right, buy Chinese ferries with Chinese steel, no one noticed, right, Joly Wrong.

  6. Yeah, you fell off the cliff leaning in...
    October 16, 2026 at 2:33 pm

    Litigation is not a “resolution”, it solves nothing. A court victory might lead to a resolution, but the Liberal track record on winning court cases is pretty weak.

    The contract, is a poison pill for investment in Canada. Liberals are basically suggesting the company screw its shareholders, bondholders, and its employees in the long term for a short term political victory for themselves.

    It is as asinine as it is toxic to investors of all stripes.

    “A resolution of the standoff between the federal government and Stelco is a “question of days,” Industry Minister Melanie Joly said on Friday.”

  7. Government for the Clueless
    October 16, 2026 at 2:21 pm

    Does not know how to negotiate at all. Clueless.

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Canada

Stelco layoff legal challenge timeline is in ‘days,’ Joly says

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted October 16, 2026 2:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Melanie Joly says government’s timeline to resolve Stelco conflict ‘a question of days’'
Melanie Joly says government’s timeline to resolve Stelco conflict ‘a question of days’
WATCH: Joly spoke on the ongoing situation between the federal government and steel manufacturer Stelco after the company breached its commitments with Canada in the face of U.S. tariffs.
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A resolution of the standoff between the federal government and Stelco is a “question of days,” Industry Minister Melanie Joly said on Friday.

The Ontario-based steel manufacturer announced last month that pressure from U.S. tariffs forced it to concentrate steel production at its Lake Erie Works plant in Haldimand, and halt production at its plant in Hamilton. Some employees would be offered transfers, but many would be out of work.

After the announcement, Joly said Stelco Holdings Inc. cannot use the trade war to justify cutting jobs it committed to.

“It’s a question of days,” Joly said on Friday when asked if there was a timeline for how soon the federal government plans to resolve the standoff.

Click to play video: 'Stelco proceeds with layoffs at Hamilton plant despite threats of legal action'
Stelco proceeds with layoffs at Hamilton plant despite threats of legal action

The federal government believes there have been “multiple breaches of the commitments” that Stelco made under the Investment Canada Act.

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Stelco is facing financial penalties and “a potential forced divestiture,” which would force them to sell all their assets in Canada, Joly said.

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“We will apply the full force of the law and every tool in the toolbox to ensure that this strategic capacity remains operational. And they must keep the jobs in Canada or face the prospect of having to sell their Canadian assets,” she said on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Stelco could face financial penalties and possibly be forced to sell its assets in Canada: Joly'
Stelco could face financial penalties and possibly be forced to sell its assets in Canada: Joly

Approximately 90 workers received notices last week, and the first layoffs took effect Sunday, the president of United Steelworkers local 1005 previously told Global News.

The remainder of the layoffs are expected to roll out over the course of three weeks.

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