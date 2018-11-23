Hamilton officer cleared by SIU in man’s death on the Linc

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared a Hamilton police officer of any wrongdoing after a man was killed on the Linc over a year ago.

The SIU says on Oct. 13, 2017, a 36-year-old man called his father and told him he had been at a party, where someone had put something in his drink.

The man indicated that he was walking somewhere in Ancaster and was disoriented.

An officer was dispatched to the the area and found the man walking on the westbound Lincoln at the ramp to Highway 403.

He ran across the highway and was hit by a transport truck.

The acting director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against the Hamilton officer in relation to the man’s death.

