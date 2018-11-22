Death of male victim on west mountain being treated as homicide, Hamilton police say

Hamilton police say investigators are treating the death of a male victim on the city’s west mountain as a homicide.

Officers and paramedics were called to a property on Clifton Downs Road, near Upper Paradise Road and Mohawk Road West, at around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police seek potential witness to deadly August shooting

A spokesperson for the Hamilton Paramedic Service said paramedics responded with police for a “medical distress call.”

Officials didn’t provide any additional information on the incident.

Police said an update on the investigation will likely be released on Friday.

HPS is investigating a homicide on the #HamOnt Mountain. More details will be released when available. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 23, 2018