November 22, 2018 11:35 pm
Updated: November 22, 2018 11:37 pm

Death of male victim on west mountain being treated as homicide, Hamilton police say

Hamilton police were called to Clifton Downs Road Thursday evening.

Hamilton police say investigators are treating the death of a male victim on the city’s west mountain as a homicide.

Officers and paramedics were called to a property on Clifton Downs Road, near Upper Paradise Road and Mohawk Road West, at around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton Paramedic Service said paramedics responded with police for a “medical distress call.”

Officials didn’t provide any additional information on the incident.

Police said an update on the investigation will likely be released on Friday.

