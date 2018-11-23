Crime
November 23, 2018 9:47 am

Man charged with attempted murder after his sister stabbed in Mississauga home

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

Peel Regional Police on scene of a stabbing on Harrow Street in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
Peel Regional Police say a man has been charged with attempted murder after his sister was stabbed multiple times earlier this week.

Police were called to a residence on Harrow Street in Mississauga, near Airport Road and Derry Road East, just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, a 60-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds.

She was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said the attacker fled the scene in a vehicle.

An arrest warrant was issued for the victim’s brother, 59-year-old Norman Tim Cormier of Hamilton.

Cormier was arrested Thursday by Hamilton police and was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Cormier is expected to appear in court Friday.

Norman Tim Cormier has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing his sister at a Mississauga home Wednesday.

Handout / Peel Regional Police

