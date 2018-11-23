Man charged with attempted murder after his sister stabbed in Mississauga home

Peel Regional Police say a man has been charged with attempted murder after his sister was stabbed multiple times earlier this week.
Police were called to a residence on Harrow Street in Mississauga, near Airport Road and Derry Road East, just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.
When they arrived, a 60-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds.
She was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police said the attacker fled the scene in a vehicle.
An arrest warrant was issued for the victim’s brother, 59-year-old Norman Tim Cormier of Hamilton.
Cormier was arrested Thursday by Hamilton police and was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Cormier is expected to appear in court Friday.
