Woman arrested after drug bust in Stoney Creek

A drug bust in Stoney Creek has resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old woman.

READ MORE: Picket line briefly delays mail processing in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police say a search warrant was executed at a home on Tuesday. Police say they seized a substantial amount of cash and drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin worth over $150,000.

READ MORE: Hamilton police cleared after SIU investigation into local man’s death

The accused is now facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

HPS charges 42-year-old #HamOnt woman after executing a search warrant at a Stoney Creek Residence. Melissa Syer faces numerous charges after police seized a substantial amount of drugs. https://t.co/C4j6OZfrWS pic.twitter.com/qeFCpbjUdx — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 29, 2018