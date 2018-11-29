Woman arrested after drug bust in Stoney Creek
A A
A drug bust in Stoney Creek has resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old woman.
READ MORE: Picket line briefly delays mail processing in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police say a search warrant was executed at a home on Tuesday. Police say they seized a substantial amount of cash and drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin worth over $150,000.
READ MORE: Hamilton police cleared after SIU investigation into local man’s death
The accused is now facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.