Woman arrested after drug bust in Stoney Creek

After a search warrant was executed in Stoney Creek, police located a substantial amount of cash and drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin worth over $150-thousand.

A drug bust in Stoney Creek has resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old woman.

Hamilton police say a search warrant was executed at a home on Tuesday. Police say they seized a substantial amount of cash and drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin worth over $150,000.

The accused is now facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

