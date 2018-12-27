Calgary police officer shot woman while fearing for fellow officer’s life: sources

A Calgary police officer fired his gun at a woman to save a second officer from harm, sources told Global News on Thursday.

The shooting incident happened early on Christmas Day.

The sources said a woman was using her vehicle as a weapon when she was shot and killed by police.

Global News has learned police boxed the car in on McKnight Blvd N.E. near 68 Street N.E. — ending several hours of erratic driving by the suspect.

Sources said the driver pinned a female officer between vehicles. A second officer ended up firing his weapon after repeatedly telling the driver to stop and take her foot off the gas.

In a written statement to the media, police said their involvement with the driver began just after midnight when they tried to pull over the driver several times for suspected impaired driving.

Calgary police said they stopped following the vehicle at 12:40 a.m., citing safety reasons.

It was nearly two hours later that officers received a report of a driver running red lights and doing U-turns in Falconridge.

Officers said they observed the vehicle driving into oncoming traffic throughout the northeast, and sources said that’s when the decision was made to box the car in.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the incident but has yet to release a statement.

Police have not provided further information on what led to the woman driving erratically.

The condition of the female officer is still unknown.