December 26, 2018 10:24 am

Christmas morning stabbing sends Winnipeg woman to hospital

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg police have charged a woman with attempted murder following a stabbing on Christmas morning.

An 18-year-old woman in Winnipeg has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing took place Tuesday morning on Toronto Street.

When police arrived, officers found a woman in her 20s suffering from serious injuries.

The victim was transported to hospital in unstable condition, but her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit continued to investigate the incident. Officers believe the suspect confronted the victim at her home and stabbed her numerous times.

The suspect also allegedly stole the victim’s keys.

Investigators located the suspect at a hotel in the 1600 block of Ellice Avenue later that evening and placed her under arrest.

Vera Raquel Grives was charged with attempt to commit murder as well as robbery and remains in custody.

