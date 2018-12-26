Christmas morning stabbing sends Winnipeg woman to hospital

An 18-year-old woman in Winnipeg has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing took place Tuesday morning on Toronto Street.

When police arrived, officers found a woman in her 20s suffering from serious injuries.

The victim was transported to hospital in unstable condition, but her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

READ MORE: Man dead after Christmas homicide on Victor Street

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit continued to investigate the incident. Officers believe the suspect confronted the victim at her home and stabbed her numerous times.

The suspect also allegedly stole the victim’s keys.

READ MORE: Western Canada organized crime fight leads to $2.7M in seizures and 10 arrests

Investigators located the suspect at a hotel in the 1600 block of Ellice Avenue later that evening and placed her under arrest.

Vera Raquel Grives was charged with attempt to commit murder as well as robbery and remains in custody.