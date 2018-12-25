Man dead after Christmas homicide on Victor Street

Winnipeg police have little information after a Christmas morning homicide in the West End.

Police said they were called to the 400 block of Victor Street at about 7:15 a.m. There, they found an adult male in critical condition.

READ MORE: Manitoba has highest homicide rate in Canada; violent crime up in both Winnipeg and Manitoba

He was rushed to hospital, but later died.

The homicide unit is investigating and police said no one is yet in custody. Anyone with information should call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508.

WATCH: Const. Tammy Skrabek explains how the community helps solve homicides