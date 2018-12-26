Messy winter weather on its way to Nova Scotia for Friday

It may not have been a white Christmas for much of Nova Scotia, but the winter weather is well and truly on its way to the province later this week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of Nova Scotia, forecasting a low-pressure system that is set to bring snow, freezing rain and rain to Canada’s ocean playground.

The snow is expected to begin in the southwestern part of Nova Scotia on Friday afternoon before spreading eastward across the province.

The snow will then change to ice pellets or freezing rain on Friday evening before diminishing to scattered showers on Saturday.

The federal agency says that strong, warm winds will accompany the changeover to rain, causing temperatures to rise above freezing over Friday evening.

Environment Canada also says it is possible that some areas will see more than 25 millimetres of rain from the system.

The weather agency adds that it may issue rainfall warnings as the storm approaches and is advising drivers to be prepared for the possibility of a slow commute on Friday afternoon as the storm arrives.