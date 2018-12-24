Search for missing North Delta woman ends tragically, police confirm

The three-day search for a missing North Delta woman has ended in tragedy.

Delta police confirmed on Monday that the body of Chui Ching Ho was discovered on Monday.

Police said her death does not appear suspicious.

READ MORE: Police continue search for North Delta woman missing since Friday

“This is a tragic outcome, particularly at this time of year,” said Delta Police spokesperson Cris Leykauf in a media release.

“Thank you however, to the media and to so many people who shared her photo in the effort to help locate her.”

WATCH: Push for shared national Silver Alert program

Police and volunteers with Surrey Search and Rescue had been focusing their efforts on the Burns Bog areas, where Ho was believed to have headed.

READ MORE: Search crews mobilize in effort to find missing Nanaimo senior Rick Larson

She was last seen on Friday near her home in North Delta.

Police had previously said they believed her disappearance to be high risk because she was not dressed for the conditions, and required regular medication.