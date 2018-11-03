Search crews mobilize in effort to find missing Nanaimo senior Rick Larson

Police and search-and-rescue volunteers mobilized on Saturday in an effort to locate a missing Nanaimo senior who hasn’t been seen in more than a week.

Forty-five members of Nanaimo Search and Rescue and 20 volunteers from the Nanaimo RCMP Community Policing Section along with family and friends gathered on Saturday in an effort to find 72-year-old Rick Larson.

READ MORE: Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing senior

Larson was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 25, when he left his home near Petroglyph Park to go for a walk. Police say Larson’s walks usually last about two or three hours.

When Larson left his home, he had his wallet, house keys and cell phone, police said, adding that there has been no activity on his bank cards since then.

Police said the search, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, is focusing on the shoreline near Larson’s home around Halliburton Street and green spaces that he regularly frequented.

Volunteers were scheduled to canvass door to door and hand out missing persons posters.

A weekend command post was also established at Robbins Park.

Anyone with information about Larson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Nanimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

WATCH: ‘Silver Alert’ for missing seniors being tested in Canadian cities