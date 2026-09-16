Saskatoon family in mourning seeks answers

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The family of a Saskatoon woman who died after her surgery was postponed is looking for answers.

They are sharing their story about their experience with the health care system, saying their daughter’s death was preventable. They’re also calling for changes they hope will prevent this type of tragedy from happening again.

On Aug. 12, Kirsten Hanke slipped while getting a package from her front step, dislocating and breaking her ankle in three places. Her other ankle was also sprained. She was taken to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, where she was given a cast, and sent home.

She returned to RUH three days later, where she expected to have surgery. But after hours of waiting at the hospital, she was told her surgery was being postponed.

“Doctor comes in and is out of the room within a minute, not an examination, not a background of her injuries in terms of how she’s feeling,” said Morgan Kirby, Kirsten’s husband.

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He believes his wife was not properly assessed before being sent home, adding she was visibly ill, throwing up and unable to walk because of her injury.

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Five days later, the day she was rescheduled to have her surgery, Kirsten collapsed in her home.

That’s when her family called 9-1-1.

Kelly Hanke said paramedics tended to Kirsten for about 40 minutes before taking her to hospital.

“From there, parents’ worse nightmare,” said her father, Kelly Hanke.

He said Kirsten was given blood thinners and brought to the ICU.

“Made the decision after midnight to take her off life support,” said Hanke.

He said doctors determined she died from blood clots in her lungs.

Global News reached out to the Saskatchewan Health Authority for information on policies for patients when surgery is postponed, including what assessments are required before someone is sent home.

The SHA responded with a statement saying they can’t comment on specific patient cases due to privacy concerns.

“The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the patient during this difficult time. The SHA is committed to ensuring patients receive safe, high-quality and timely access to surgical care. Due to privacy legislation and patient confidentiality, the SHA is unable to comment on the care of a specific patient.”

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But for Kirby, the statement offers few concrete answers.

“If she’s not bumped from that surgery on Saturday, you guys aren’t here and my soulmate is here, still,” said Kirby.

There are still many questions around what happened before Kirsten died. But her family hopes by telling their story, it will save another family from going through what they are dealing with right now.