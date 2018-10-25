Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing senior

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing senior.

John Larson, 72, was last seen on Thursday morning in the area of Petroglyph Park on Nanaimo’s south side.

Police say he walked away from his home and has not returned, behaviour which they describe as unusual for Larson.

Larson is described as a clean-shaven Caucasian man, six-foot-two and about 230 pounds.

He is believed to be wearing a black hat and blue jeans and have a black backpack with him.

Anyone who sees Larson is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP.