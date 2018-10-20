Search continues for missing Revelstoke senior

Revelstoke RCMP and local search officials have come together to look for a 73-year-old woman who went missing Friday night.

Alice Lines left her home on Second Street near Wright Street around 8 p.m., according to Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky.

“The female is experiencing symptoms of dementia and is most likely unaware of her current surroundings,” Grabinsky said.

An overnight search was unsuccessful. Temperatures dropped to zero, making for greater concern for the woman.

Revelstoke residents are asked to check outbuildings on their properties, while being very cautious for bears in the area.

“During the searches conducted last night the police noted a fair amount of bear activity,” he said. “Those who assist in searching their properties and surrounding areas are encouraged to be cautious, make noise and be prepared.”

Lines is described as 5 foot 4, about 110 pounds. She has short grey hair and blue eyes.

The long-time resident of Revelstoke was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white stripe on it and white pants. She is most likely carrying a brown purse, according to police.

Lines is a frequent walker and has been known to travel long distances on foot before tiring, said Grabinsky.

If you see the missing woman, you’re asked to call 911 or Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.