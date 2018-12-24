Lethbridge charities wrap up holiday fundraising campaigns

Southern Albertans have once again answered the call to help the less fortunate this holiday season at a time when charities need it the most.

“It’s been a tough year because we’ve seen a 50 per cent growth rate in demand for our services,” said Ken Kissick, co-founder of the Streets Alive Mission in Lethbridge.

Kissick says overall donations in 2018 to date are exceeding their target by about three per cent. He hopes the organization can bring in $155,000 in December alone.

“We were looking for about a five per cent growth to meet things, but certainly things are coming in and it’s not the end of the month yet,” Kissick said.

On Christmas Eve, the Salvation Army’s annual Kettle Campaign came to a close.

The effort in Lethbridge set a fundraising goal of $150,000.

“We know the economy is tough, we know that people are struggling because we’re helping a lot of people,” said Maj. Donald Bladen with the Salvation Army Community Church of Lethbridge.

Heading into their final day of Kettle campaign fundraising, the effort had brought in $131,000.

“We’re hoping today (Monday) pushes us a little closer to the target.

“We also have a kettle out in Pincher Creek and I’m waiting on some numbers from them. So when it’s all said and done with the last-minute drop ins and so forth, we’ll get close to that goal,” Bladen said.

Lethbridge’s annual Christmas Hope partnership is also receiving community support in 2018 for things like toy and food hamper packages.

That effort was expected to serve about 2,700 adults and 4,000 children.

Final fundraising totals from the region’s various holiday charity campaigns are expected in the New Year.