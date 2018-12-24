Transportation Safety Board investigating close call at Trail airport

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) is investigating a near miss on a runway at the Trail airport earlier this month.

The agency says the incident happened on Dec. 12, and involved a Beechcraft 1900C aircraft operated by Pacific Coastal Airlines.

The plane was flying from Vancouver International Airport to the Trail Regional Airport with two crew members and 19 passengers aboard.

When the plane began its approach to land in Trail, one of the airport’s vehicles was performing an inspection on the same runway.

The TSB says the vehicle was able to move to the main apron just before the Beechraft reached the runway/taxiway intersection, avoiding a collision.

The agency says there were no injuries and no damage to the aircraft.

The investigation is ongoing.