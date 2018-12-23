Restaurant’s offer of free meal for the holidays a ‘Christmas gift to Halifax’

A small family-owned restaurant in Halifax chose to give the gift of a free hot meal for the holidays, an offer they extended to anyone and everyone.

Basha on Inglis Street served plates of turkey and stuffing to visitors on Sunday — a departure from its usual focus on Mediterranean cuisine.

Rachel Hull, the co-owner of the restaurant, says it’s their way of giving back to the community after being open for three years.

“This is basically our Christmas gift to Halifax,” Hull said. “Basically have a little Christmas here, have some fun and you don’t get stuff for free often, so it’s a nice treat!”

Many who came through the restaurant’s door on Sunday were overjoyed.

“We have had to work this holidays, this Christmas, so we couldn’t go home,” said Insung Choi.

“But it feels like we’re at home. Like it actually feels like we’re at home.”

Hull’s family spent the whole day cooking for the public and she says they’ll be happy to do it again next year.