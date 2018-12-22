‘A Christmas gift’: Montreal teen feeds the homeless

Annalysa Di Genova has been holding a Christmas food drive for the homeless every year for the last decade.

It all started when she was five years old, and the Montreal teen has shown no signs of slowing down.

“It’s pretty amazing,” said Di Genova. “I really did not expect for it to get this big so I’m pretty happy.”

Di Genova, along with family, friends and even some strangers, gathered in the basement of Notre Dame of Consolata to assemble care packages for those living on the streets.

“It’s a way for me to say thank you to the world, for me to feel good and do a good deed to help others,” she said.

Volunteers prepared sandwiches and pasta in the church kitchen and assembled it into a package with snacks and drinks.

They then gathered donated clothing, accessories and blankets.

Once assembled, the volunteers donate the goods to shelters throughout the city and will even hit the streets to hand out care packages.

“The best part of all of this is going to give it to people on the street,” she said. “They feel so happy. It’s like a Christmas gift for them.”