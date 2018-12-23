Multiple people injured after being struck by vehicle outside Mississauga bar

Peel Regional Police say multiple people were injured after being struck by a vehicle outside of a Mississauga bar early Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to the &Company Resto Bar near Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road just before 3 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, officers located multiple people who had been struck by a vehicle outside of the bar.

READ MORE: 83-year-old Mississauga woman’s death being treated as homicide, police say

Five people were transported to hospital, and their injuries range from serious to minor.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene, and officers are searching for a black Acura without a front licence plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.