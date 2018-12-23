Crime
Multiple people injured after being struck by vehicle outside Mississauga bar

Multiple people were injured after a vehicle hit people outside of the &Company Resto Bar early Sunday.

Peel Regional Police say multiple people were injured after being struck by a vehicle outside of a Mississauga bar early Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to the &Company Resto Bar near Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road just before 3 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, officers located multiple people who had been struck by a vehicle outside of the bar.

Five people were transported to hospital, and their injuries range from serious to minor.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene, and officers are searching for a black Acura without a front licence plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Debris was strewn outside of the bar following the collision.

Global News