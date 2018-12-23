Man wanted following robbery at knifepoint near Eglinton station: Toronto police

Toronto police have released security images of a man wanted following an alleged robbery at knifepoint near Eglinton subway station.

Police said a man was entering the station at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24 when he bumped into another man.

The suspect then threatened the man and told him to follow him.

The man followed and was led to an alleyway, where he was robbed at knifepoint, police said.

Police allege the suspect then fled the area southbound towards Hillsdale Avenue West and went to a convenience store where he attempted to use the victim’s credit card.

Police released images Sunday of the suspect in the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.