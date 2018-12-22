High-risk offender wanted for breaking curfew in Vancouver: police

Vancouver police are on the lookout for a high-risk offender who failed to return to his halfway house by curfew overnight.

Edward Vincent, 45, is a federal offender out on statutory release. He was meant to return to his residence by midnight.

He is described as Indigenous, 5’9″ and 270 pounds, with brown eyes and shaved, short dark hair.

He has multiple tattoos, including the word “Manitoba” on his right arm, “warriors” on his left arm, a devil’s head on his upper back and a spider on his chest.

Vincent was last seen wearing jeans, a grey hoodie, black boots and a black baseball hat.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his location is asked to call 911.