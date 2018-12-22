Toronto man, 28, accused of luring and sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl

A 28-year-old Toronto man is facing charges in relation to the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.

Police allege a man met a 17-year-old girl online and wanted her to send him nude photos.

The man then met the girl at Union Station and brought her to his condo, where she was sexually assaulted, police said.

According to police, the man then gave her a birth control pill to take.

Shu “Andrew” Yi was arrested after officers executed a warrant in the Front Street West and York Street area on Dec. 18.

Yi has been charged with luring a child under the age of 18 as well as two counts of sexual assault.

He was also charged with child luring and sexual assault two months ago in relation to a different case.

In October, officers from the child exploitation unit were investigating a man who had allegedly lured a 14-year-old girl through social media.

According to police, the man then took her to a hotel, sexually assaulted her and gave her a birth control pill to take.

In that case, Yi was charged with sexual interference, sexual assault and luring a child under 16.

Police said Yi used the usernames “addme4andrew” and “andrewITO” online.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Yi is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Jan. 4.