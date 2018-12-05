OPP to discuss internet child exploitation and prevalence in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have scheduled a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss internet child exploitation and its prevalence in Ontario.
A media release said law enforcement agencies across the province will talk about how the public can help protect children.
Police are also expected to announce recent arrests in relation to child exploitation investigations in Ontario.
