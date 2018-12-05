Crime
December 5, 2018 9:51 am
Updated: December 5, 2018 10:38 am

OPP to discuss internet child exploitation and prevalence in Ontario

By Staff Global News

An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Ontario Provincial Police have scheduled a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss internet child exploitation and its prevalence in Ontario.

A media release said law enforcement agencies across the province will talk about how the public can help protect children.

Police are also expected to announce recent arrests in relation to child exploitation investigations in Ontario.

