December 22, 2018 2:34 pm
Neil Young returning to Winnipeg for 2 February concerts

Neil Young will play two concerts in Winnipeg this February.

Rock legend Neil Young is coming home to Winnipeg for two concerts.

Young announced on Facebook that he will be playing a pair of shows at two different locations: one on Feb. 3 at the Burton Cummings Theatre and one on Feb. 4 at the Centennial Concert Hall.

The 73-year-old last played in Winnipeg in 2014.

There is no word yet on when tickets will be available to the public, but a pre-sale is underway for any members of the Neil Young Archives website.

