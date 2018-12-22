Neil Young returning to Winnipeg for 2 February concerts

Rock legend Neil Young is coming home to Winnipeg for two concerts.

Young announced on Facebook that he will be playing a pair of shows at two different locations: one on Feb. 3 at the Burton Cummings Theatre and one on Feb. 4 at the Centennial Concert Hall.

The 73-year-old last played in Winnipeg in 2014.

There is no word yet on when tickets will be available to the public, but a pre-sale is underway for any members of the Neil Young Archives website.

