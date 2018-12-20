Canada
December 20, 2018 5:45 pm

Grinch spreads holiday ‘cheer’ at one Ottawa mall

By Global National Ottawa Correspondent  Global News

In a Whoville twist on a holiday tradition a grouchy green guy has taken over Santa's chair in an Ottawa mall – and kids (and parents) are lining up to take part in a little light-hearted Christmas fun (or abuse!?).

A A

In a place far from Who-ville… in a mall in Ottawa

They line up for hours to see — something few ever saw

It’s not Santa, not even an elf in a pinch

No — these kids came to see — the one they call the Grinch

Some line up for hours — waiting with their toys…

And they know when he’s arrived — because OF all the NOISE! NOISE! NOISE!

The man under the makeup — and fur so mossy green

Story continues below

Is Quebec actor Jean Langlois — who couldn’t be more keen

Four hours a night — he flips — flops and jokes

Most kids play along — some he needs to coax

He’s dressed as Santa but we all know he’s NO St. Nick.

The jolly old man gives gifts — the Grinch hands out tricks

The Grinch will crush your candy cane — which some say is rude

And when he gets a gift like a drawing — he treats it as food

Now — the Grinch’s heart is supposed to grow — three sizes they say…

But Langlois maintains that may only happen closer to Christmas Day

So… until Christmas Eve — children and parents he’ll amuse…

And happy holidays to all — from everyone at Global News

WATCH: From human to Grinch in under 3 minutes

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Christmas
Christmas 2018
Grinch
Grinch Ottawa mall
Holidays
Mall
meet the Grinch Ottawa
meet the Grinch Ottawa mall
Ottawa
Santa
The Grinch holidays
The Grinch Ottawa

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News