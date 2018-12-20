Grinch spreads holiday ‘cheer’ at one Ottawa mall

In a place far from Who-ville… in a mall in Ottawa

They line up for hours to see — something few ever saw

It’s not Santa, not even an elf in a pinch

No — these kids came to see — the one they call the Grinch

Some line up for hours — waiting with their toys…

And they know when he’s arrived — because OF all the NOISE! NOISE! NOISE!

The man under the makeup — and fur so mossy green

Is Quebec actor Jean Langlois — who couldn’t be more keen

Four hours a night — he flips — flops and jokes

Most kids play along — some he needs to coax

He’s dressed as Santa but we all know he’s NO St. Nick.

The jolly old man gives gifts — the Grinch hands out tricks

The Grinch will crush your candy cane — which some say is rude

And when he gets a gift like a drawing — he treats it as food

Now — the Grinch’s heart is supposed to grow — three sizes they say…

But Langlois maintains that may only happen closer to Christmas Day

So… until Christmas Eve — children and parents he’ll amuse…

And happy holidays to all — from everyone at Global News

WATCH: From human to Grinch in under 3 minutes