Grinch spreads holiday ‘cheer’ at one Ottawa mall
In a place far from Who-ville… in a mall in Ottawa
They line up for hours to see — something few ever saw
—
It’s not Santa, not even an elf in a pinch
No — these kids came to see — the one they call the Grinch
—
Some line up for hours — waiting with their toys…
And they know when he’s arrived — because OF all the NOISE! NOISE! NOISE!
—
The man under the makeup — and fur so mossy green
Is Quebec actor Jean Langlois — who couldn’t be more keen
—
Four hours a night — he flips — flops and jokes
Most kids play along — some he needs to coax
—
He’s dressed as Santa but we all know he’s NO St. Nick.
The jolly old man gives gifts — the Grinch hands out tricks
—
The Grinch will crush your candy cane — which some say is rude
And when he gets a gift like a drawing — he treats it as food
—
Now — the Grinch’s heart is supposed to grow — three sizes they say…
But Langlois maintains that may only happen closer to Christmas Day
—
So… until Christmas Eve — children and parents he’ll amuse…
And happy holidays to all — from everyone at Global News
WATCH: From human to Grinch in under 3 minutes
