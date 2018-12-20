Recapping first half of Saskatchewan Huskies hockey season

The Saskatchewan Huskies men’s hockey team found out what type of team they had for the 2018-19 season on their first weekend of action.

They took on the defending national champions Alberta Golden Bears in a pair of games in Edmonton, winning the first game 5-2 before losing the other 5-1 for a split to kick things off.

The next weekend they played their first game in their new arena, Merlis Belsher Place, which was a hard-fought 5-4 victory over a very solid Calgary Dinos team.

That kicked off 13 game winning streak for head coach Dave Adolph, who said there are many factors as to why the team has played well so far this year.

“It’s been something every night. Our scoring has been fairly balanced, our power play is starting to move a little bit, and our penalty killing has been good,” Adolph said.

“I can’t pinpoint one thing. We have good depth, and good teams usually have good depth.”

Just as they started the year, the Huskies faced the defending national champs as their final opponent before the holiday break.

This time it was at home, but the result was the same – a split versus the Golden sBears.

The Huskies sit in first place in Canada West with a 14-2 record, and are ranked third in the country going into the second half of the season.

Their next game is Friday Jan. 4, the first of two in Calgary versus the Dinos.

The women’s hockey team also began the season with a split versus the Alberta Pandas.

They went on to win their next four games, but it’s been an up-and-down season for the program in the first half.

They have nine wins and seven losses in their first 16 games, with one loss coming in overtime.

That gives them 24 points and has them in fourth place in Canada West, and ranked 10th in the country.

Head coach Steve Kook said the team got off to a really good start, but the schedule is about to get tougher.

“It looks like the next 10 games after Christmas are going to be important again,” Kook said.

“That’s how it is every year for us.”

The women’s team is back in action on Jan. 4 against the Dinos at home at Merlis Belcher Place.

Game time on Friday and Saturday is 7 p.m.