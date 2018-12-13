Look back at 1st half of Saskatchewan Huskies basketball seasons

The Saskatchewan Huskies basketball teams have reached their holiday break upon concluding the first half of their 2018-19 seasons.

Here’s a look at how both programs have fared in U Sports competition, so far.

Women’s basketball

After opening the regular season with a split on the west coast versus the UBC Thunderbirds, the Huskies returned home for their first series on home court at the Physical Activity Complex (PAC).

It was a dominant two-game sweep, which saw them outscore the Fraser Valley Cascades 160-88.

“Great energy for our first home game of the season,” Huskies head coach Lisa Thomaidis said.

“And great to see a lot of people contributing and a lot of different people contributing in some different line-ups, so that’s an important one for us to start off the season at home like that.”

The Huskies won three of their next four before hosting the Brandon Bobcats. Once again, the Huskies over-powered their visitors, this time outscoring them 202-69 over two games.

The Huskies finished with two more wins versus the UNBC Timberwolves to extend their winning streak to six games.

Saskatchewan entered the break in first place in Canada West with a 10-2 record.

Men’s basketball

The men’s team began the regular season the same way with a split on the road versus UBC, and the two-game sweep at home over Fraser Valley.

However, Saskatchewan lost three of their next four games on the road before coming back to the PAC to win three of their final four games.

“We have a bunch of guys who can score … our problem isn’t really offensively, just talking and communicating defensively,” Huskies guard Emmanuel Akintunde said.

“We have a lot of depth this year cause last year we were coming off a lot of injuries, people weren’t healthy but everyone’s healthy this year and so far so good. Everyone’s gelling and we’re playing well together.”

The men went into the break with a 7-5 record that has them in seventh place in Canada West.

Both teams host the Lethbridge Pronghorns at the PAC in their first games of 2019 on Jan. 4 and 5.