U of S Huskies fall short in Mitchell Bowl

The U of S Huskies football team were able to take out a previously undefeated team in the Hardy Cup last week as they ended the season for the University of Calgary Dinos, but they were unable to do it two weeks in a row. Playing in front of their fans in London, Ontario, the Western Mustangs were able to remain undefeated so far this season with a 47 to 24 win over the Huskies.

The visitors were the first to get on the board as Colton Klassen hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Siemens to make it 7-0 for the Huskies. Then with the score 14 to 7 for the Mustangs, Klassen notched his second touchdown of the game, this time an 8-yard grab to make it 17-14 Huskies. On the last play of the first half, the Mustangs kicked a 37-yard field goal and this game was tied at 17 at halftime.

In the 3rd quarter, Western came out strong and the Huskies were unable to get any points on the board. The home team led by a score of 26-to-17.

In the 4th quarter, 5th year running back Tyler Chow had a brilliant 71-yard run for a touchdown, but that was all the Huskies could muster.

The Western Mustangs won 47 to 24 and will advance to play for the national championship and this year’s Vanier Cup as they face the Laval Rouge et Or, who defeated St. FX Saturday afternoon 63-0 in the Uteck Bowl. That sets up a rematch of last year’s final next Saturday in Quebec.