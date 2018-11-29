Saskatchewan Huskies hockey finish off 2018 against rivals

Saskatchewan Huskies fans could not have asked for better match-ups to close out the pre-Christmas portion of the Canada West hockey schedule.

Men’s hockey

The men’s team and the Alberta Golden Bears will continue their rivalry in a battle for the top spot in the conference.

Both teams come into the weekend with momentum on their side. The Dogs have won 12-straight games and lead the conference with a 13-1 record while Alberta is riding a seven-game win streak and sits in second at 11-3.

Friday, Nov. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 1, are the last times they will face each other this year after splitting a series in Edmonton to open the 2018-19 campaign.

They have won a combined 37 Canada West championships. The 1995-96 season was the last time a team other than Saskatchewan or Alberta won the title when the Calgary Dinosaurs won the championship.

Saskatchewan is a perfect 7-0 at home so far in their inaugural season at Merlis Belsher Place.

Women’s hockey

The Huskies women’s team remain on the road after splitting a pair of games with the Manitoba Bisons in Winnipeg last weekend.

Wrapping up the first half of the regular season doesn’t get any easier for Saskatchewan, who will face the Alberta Pandas (8-3-2), a team they split with to open the season.

The Pandas are just one point shy of top spot in the conference. The Huskies (9-4-1) currently sit fourth, four points back of Alberta as they look to narrow the gap.

Solving a strong defence will be key as the Pandas have given up only 10 goals in 13 games this season.

The Pandas will host their rival on Friday, Nov. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 1, in Edmonton at Clare Drake Arena.