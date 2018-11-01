Stars of the week on Saskatchewan Huskies soccer and hockey teams

A few players have been recognized for their recent performance on the field and ice for the Saskatchewan Huskies.

Men’s soccer midfielder Nikolas Baikas was named to the Canada West second all-star team and the all-rookie team after leading the Huskies in scoring.

During his first season, Baikas led the team with five goals.

On the women’s side of the ball, Haley Mercier and Payton Izsak earned conference all-rookie nods for strong starts to their Huskies career.

Starting in 14 of the Huskies’ 16 games, Mercier was a force in the midfield and ended the season with two points.

Izsak started the season in a central role before flourishing as a striker on the pitch. She scored six goals, including two in the playoffs.

On the ice, men’s hockey forward Wyatt Johnson was chosen as the Canada West WHL second star of the week.

The former Red Deer Rebels captain posted two goals and two assists in Saskatchewan’s 4-2 win over the Regina Cougars on Oct. 26. His eight points in six games so far this season are two back of the conference lead.

The Huskies are currently in first place at 7-1-0.

The Canada West WHL stars of the week recognizes former WHLers currently playing at the university level.