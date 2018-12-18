Canada
Halifax police again seeking public’s help in locating missing teen

Olivia Evans, 16, is seen in this undated handout photograph.

UPDATE: Olivia Evans has been located and is safe and sound. 

Police are once again reaching out to the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Dartmouth, who was also reported missing last August.

Halifax Regional Police say Olivia Evans was last seen around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart on Cole Harbour Road.

“She has not been seen since and her family and police are concerned for her well-being,” Halifax police said in a news release Tuesday.

Olivia is described as a white, 5’10” girl with long brown hair, a thin build and wears glasses. She was last seen dressed in a dark green oversized hoodie and light blue jeans.

Olivia was also reported missing on Aug. 26, after police said they were concerned for her well-being. She was located the next day.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

