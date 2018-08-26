Halifax police seek public’s help in locating missing 16-year-old

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from Dartmouth.
Police say Olivia Evans, 16, was last seen Sunday at 8:30 a.m. in Dartmouth.
Evans is described as approximately five feet 10 inches with a slim build, fair skin and long, brown hair, which she typically wears in a bun.
Police say she is believed to be wearing glasses with black frames, a black shirt, black pants and grey sneakers.
Although there is no information to suggest Evans has met with foul play, police are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.
