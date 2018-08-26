Nova Scotia RCMP asks citizens to safeguard vehicles from theft

The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking people to safeguard their vehicles after receiving a number of reports of theft in the Falmouth, N.S., area.

Police say they’ve received “numerous” reports of theft from vehicles over the last two weeks, and two vehicles were reported stolen between Friday and Saturday.

READ MORE: Impaired driver charged after crash in Antigonish area

RCMP officers are now reminding people to lock their cars, remove their keys and keep valuables out of sight.

If someone sees suspicious activity, they are urged to report it to police.

The RCMP is also urging anyone who has information about the thefts in the Falmouth area to contact them at 902-798-2207 or call Crime Stoppers.