Impaired driver charged after crash in Antigonish area

A man is facing impaired driving charges following a two-vehicle crash in a work zone in Beaver Meadows, N.S., Friday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash along Highway 104 happened around 7:45 a.m.

Police say a vehicle rear-ended a SUV that had been stopped for the work zone. The people inside the SUV were treated at the scene, and there were no other injuries, according to police.

As a result, a 54-year-old man from Thorburn has been charged with impaired driving and refusing to provide a breath sample.

He’s also facing charges under the Motor Vehicle Act, including driving a vehicle while licence is suspended, operating an unregistered vehicle and driving without insurance.

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court on Oct. 10.