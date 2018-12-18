Three people taken to hospital after fire in Regina

Regina fire crews battled a blaze in the Queen City on Tuesday (Dec. 18) afternoon.

Crews were called by a resident about a house fire on the 4700 block of 4th Avenue, It took firefighters just over 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

One man was taken to hospital with burns to his hands and heavy smoke inhalation while two kids were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

There is extensive damage to the home and it’s not yet known what caused the blaze.

Fire investigators will try to determine what caused the fire later this week.