Eight new firefighters joining Regina Fire and Protective Services

Eight new recruits are officially joining the ranks of the Regina Fire Department.

The new recruits were given their caps and badges in a ceremony on Nov. 30, which was held at the #4 Fire Station.

The moment was very special for new recruit Austin Brown. He received his hat from his dad who is a captain with the fire department.

Related Changes could be coming to fire bylaws in Regina

READ MORE: 53-year-old charged with arson in north Regina condo fire

“It’s a special moment, you know, I’ve looked up to him my whole life, so you know so to receive that from him meant a lot to me, but I know it meant a lot to him too,” said firefighter recruit Austin Brown.

“I am very proud of him, it even kind of brought a tear to your eye. To see your son, or to see any of your children to grow up and this is sort of the start of their next life, I am very proud of my son,” said Cpt. Tod Brown for Regina Fire and Protective Services.

Following the ceremony, the new firefighters were assigned to their platoons and fire stations.