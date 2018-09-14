Canada
Changes could be coming to fire bylaws in Regina

Changes could be on the way for fire bylaws in the city, potential changes would require landlords to check on fire alarms before and after tenants move in or out.

Another big issue for the changes centers on false alarms.

Regina Fire and Protective Services responds to more than 1000 false calls every year, where a fire system or smoke alarm is malfunctioning due to a lack of maintenance.

At every call, firefighters still have to complete a thorough investigation.

“Sometimes that can draw out to a few hours, and that means our firefighters are out of service, and out of position to cover the community,” said Regina Fire Chief Layne Jackson.

If approved, false alarms could carry a penalty of up to $600 if systems continue to malfunction.

The proposed bylaw changes will go before city council at the end of the month.

