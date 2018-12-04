Fire crews battle blaze in Lakeview neighbourhood

Crews from the Regina Fire Department have been at the scene of a stubborn house fire near the Lakeview neighbourhood for nearly 10 hours.

The home in the 3100 block of Cameron Street went up in flames around 10 p.m. Monday night (Dec. 3).

Officials said fire is under control, but crews are putting out hot spots.

Firefighters expect to be on scene for most of the morning.

Damage is extensive, but no one was inside the home at the time.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.