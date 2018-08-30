Neighbour helps residents escape a house fire in east Regina

A quick thinking neighbour in the 100 block of Glencairn Road on the east side of Regina woke up about seven residents in a house that caught fire.

It started at around 3:30 a..m. Thursday morning and the people inside were able to escape with no injuries.

A resident of the home that caught fire said it could have sparked and spread from the garage.

Regina fire officials have not confirmed where or how the fire started, but said damage to the home is extensive.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.