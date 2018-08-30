Canada
August 30, 2018 10:17 am

Neighbour helps residents escape a house fire in east Regina

By Reporter  Global News

Fire crews respond to a fire on Glencairn Road in east Regina early in the morning of Aug. 30, 2018.

Sarah Komadina / Global News
A A

A quick thinking neighbour in the 100 block of Glencairn Road on the east side of Regina woke up about seven residents in a house that caught fire.

It started at around 3:30 a..m. Thursday morning and the people inside were able to escape with no injuries.

READ MORE: Regina police investigate two fires in North Central

A resident of the home that caught fire said it could have sparked and spread from the garage.

Regina fire officials have not confirmed where or how the fire  started, but said damage to the home is extensive.

Fire damage from a home that caught fire on Glencairn Road in east Regina.

Sarah Komadina/ Global News

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Glencairn Road
Glencairn Road Regina
House Fire
Regina Fire
Regina Fire Department
Regina house fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News