Regina police investigate two fires in North Central

Investigations are underway after two fires broke out Sunday evening (Aug. 19) in North Central Regina.

Both houses, one located in the 900 block of Montague Street and the other, in the 700 block of Garnet Street, were unoccupied at the time.

Although nobody was injured in either fire, police would like to speak to anyone who may have further information.

They ask you to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.