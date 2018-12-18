Man wounded after shooting near Bathurst and St. Clair

Toronto police say a man has been taken to hospital after being shot in the city’s midtown.

Police said they received a call of a shooting around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Bathurst Street and Vaughan Road.

READ MORE: Man dead after shooting in North York

Authorities said the victim was transported to hospital with gunshot wounds. His immediate condition is currently unknown.

Police said two suspects were seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

SHOOTING:

Bathurst St + Vaughan Rd

-Police o/s

-Have located a victim

-Man suffering gunshot wounds

-Being taken to hospital

-Unknown how serious

-Officers searching area

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) December 18, 2018