December 18, 2018 10:55 am

Man wounded after shooting near Bathurst and St. Clair

Toronto police say a man has been taken to hospital after being shot in the city’s midtown.

Police said they received a call of a shooting around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Bathurst Street and Vaughan Road.

Authorities said the victim was transported to hospital with gunshot wounds. His immediate condition is currently unknown.

Police said two suspects were seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

