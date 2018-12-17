Driver collides with 5 parked vehicles, charged with impaired driving: Kingston police

A 27-year-old woman is facing several charges after police say she collided with several parked cars while driving drunk.

On Dec. 16, just after 1 a.m., police were tipped off to someone driving erratically who struck several street signs on Bath Road.

READ MORE: Kingston woman facing impaired driving charges

Police said the driver then drove to the Polson Park area where she drove down a wide walking path that connects Casterton Avenue to Portsmouth Avenue.

At one point, a pedestrian was forced to run while crossing the street to avoid being hit by the driver, police said.

She then allegedly struck two vehicles on Dedrick Drive and kept driving. Police said she eventually lost control on Norman Rogers Drive where her car collided with three parked vehicles in a driveway.

Police said she was found to have three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

WATCH: Kingston police force ready to enforce drug-impaired driving

The Sydenham woman was charged with dangerous driving, two counts of failure to remain at a scene of an accident, impaired driving and operating a vehicle with over 80 mg of alcohol.

Although she was released on bail, her driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 90 days and she would face a one-year suspension if convicted. The vehicle was seized and impounded for seven days, and the woman is responsible for all fees and fines.